Walker County authorities make big drug bust in Empire
By WBRC Staff | October 8, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 8:49 PM

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Walker County showed off the results of a big drug bust that happened in the county on Thursday.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says they made the drug bust at a building in the Empire community.

During the bust, they located 3.6 ounces of heroin, .21 grams of meth, and 9 ounces of carfentanil.

The Sheriff’s Office said the carfentanil, which is 100 times more potent than fentanyl, was enough to kill 127,000 people and carries a $900,000 street value.

In addition to the drugs, authorities also located a stolen vehicle, $27,800 in U.S. currency, and $36,700 in counterfeit U.S. currency.

Officials say they’ll release more details on Friday.

