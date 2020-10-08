University of Alabama planning for eighth on-campus storm shelter

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Plans for an eighth storm shelter on the University of Alabama’s campus are now underway.
The university received a $2 million grant from FEMA to build a shelter that can house over 800 students, faculty, and staff.
Obviously, Tuscaloosa and the university are no strangers to severe weather.
The storm shelter, which will be built to withstand winds up to 250 miles per hour, will be built on the east side of campus along Helen Keller Boulevard.
“We have other shelters on campus, and this was an area that we have a population that’s vulnerable,” said Associate Vice President for Public Safety Ralph Clayton. “A busy time on campus, you may have up to 50,000 or, on an event day or game day, you may have well in excess of 50,000. So you certainly have to be prepared to shelter the people.”
While a timeline hasn’t been made final yet, the university says they hope to have it completed well before 2023, which is the time limit on the grant.
