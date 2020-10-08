Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Marry DeAustria!
Marry is a senior at Ramsay High School with a 4.3 GPA. She is Class Secretary, a member of the Greater Birmingham Social Justice Youth Council and the Ramsay High School Book Club. In addition, Marry volunteers by peer editing student application essays and writing informative articles for ‘Show Me “A Healthy” State’ as a journalist.
Marry, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.