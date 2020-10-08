Mother arrested, charged with manslaughter in son’s death

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at approximately 5:40 a.m., police responded to The Estates at Lafayette Square, 900 Downtowner Boulevard, in reference to a person stabbed.
They say upon arrival, officers located the victim lying on the ground suffering from a stab wound.
Police identified the male victim as 26-year-old Dominic Stallworth.
Stallworth was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators determined that Stallworth’s mother, 41-year-old Teresa Stallworth, was responsible for his death. The mother has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.