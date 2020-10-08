Montgomery Officer Carlos Taylor and his family surprised with new van

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An injured Montgomery police officer and his family received a big surprise Wednesday.
Stivers Ford President Eddie Stivers donated a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica worth more than $30,000 to Officer Carlos Taylor and his family.
Superior Van and Mobility in Montgomery has also volunteered to make more than $28,000 in changes to outfit the van for Taylor’s needs for free.
“God is so good. Y’all are the best people that he has put in our lives, and I want to say thank you and we truly appreciate everything that you have done and more,” said Taylor’s mother, Angela Taylor.
Taylor was injured in a crash while on duty in 2017. He suffered a traumatic brain injury, which left him unable to walk or communicate verbally.
The family has relied on medical transportation services to get him to doctor and therapy appointments. They needed their own transportation that could accommodate Taylor.
Local leaders and organizations had already raised more than $30,000 to buy a van for Taylor. With Stivers Ford donating the van, Alabama Wounded Blue Inc. is making sure the money raised is still used to help Taylor.
“We’re going to be moving the money that we’ve raised into a charitable special needs trust so that we can administer the resources for Carlos' benefit and take care of his needs," said David Sykes with Alabama Wounded Blue Inc.
Superior Van and Mobility will take the van to its base in Indianapolis for six to eight weeks to make the changes needed for Taylor.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.