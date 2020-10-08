Long lines continue at Jefferson County Courthouse for early voting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve been to the Jefferson County Courthouse lately, you may have noticed some long lines for those wanting to vote absentee.
But county leaders are working to streamline the process.
Jefferson County Circuit Clerk Jacqueline Anderson-Smith said she was granted the use of the jury rooms on the second and sixth floors on Thursday morning to accommodate those waiting to cast absentee ballots or apply for mail-in ballots.
She said those rooms can hold up to around 200 people with social distancing.
Once there, voters are given a number and an application to fill out while they wait to be called.
It’s important to note that people are waiting at the courthouse both to cast ballots and to apply for mail-in ballots.
Anderson-Smith said those who already have their ballots filled-out will have priority in the line.
This entire process can be done over the phone or online, but if you want to do it all in person, Anderson-Smith said you should plan to wait a while.
“Because of COVID-19, I think people would prefer to go ahead and vote early, and if that means coming here, then they do that. However, we have 170 polling place locations in Jefferson County,” Anderson-Smith explained.
She added that you should request your ballot as far in advance of the election as possible.
The deadline to request a ballot by mail is Thursday, October 29, and it must be at the office to be counted by November 2.
