Kitchen fires stressed during fire prevention week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Kitchen fires are some the most dangerous and preventable fires, according to Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue.
Members of the Fire Marshal’s Office used a demonstration Thursday morning to get that point across.
Tuscaloosa Fire Marshal Patrick Stines says two out of the last three fatal fires in Tuscaloosa were cooking fires.
That’s one reason the theme of Fire Prevention Week in Tuscaloosa is safety in the kitchen.
If something catches fire on your stove, don’t pick it up and try to move it and don’t pour water on it. Stines suggests putting a lid on it or using a fire extinguisher.
He also asked folks not to leave their stove unattended if they are cooking.
“If you stay with your cooking in an area where you can hear your smoke alarm and things like that go off before the fire progresses, you stand a higher chance of being able to extinguish the fire without the assistance of the fire department in saving your property and your loved ones as well,” Stines said.
The Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue has posted demonstrations and more information on fire safety on their social media platforms.
