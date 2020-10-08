Jacksonville State officials cut ribbon on new kinesiology department

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State University unveiled a new milestone in its kinesiology department.
The program that exams the movements of the human body cut the ribbon Thursday on its new home in Stephenson Hall.
The 1939 era building had been the campus rec center for years and athletes still train there. A new rec center was built a few years ago.
The kinesiology department was formerly part of Pete Mathews Coliseum but has been shuffled around campus for years.
“This was the rec center. And the new rec center was built, and we were able to come in and, with the support of the administration, have some classrooms, and some laboratory space, from the old rec center,” says Kinesiology Department Head Gina Mabrey.
The crowd that attended Thursday’s ribbon cutting received a brief tour of the new rooms in the building.
They saw someone using the lab that was once two handball courts.
It’s now a lab that can also be used as meeting space.
