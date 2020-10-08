Iola Elementary School temporarily shifts to online learning due to COVID-19

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Iola Roberts Elementary in Pell City will work remotely until next week as the school deals with the impact of COVID-19.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin says they’re dealing with five positive cases that includes students and staff, but the biggest reason for the closure is because they have a large number people who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.
About 15 teachers have been exposed to COVID, some instances at school and some outside of school. Dr. Martin says the amount of teachers out put a strain on staff and it’s been difficult to find enough substitute teachers to cover classes.
“I would much rather be acting in an abundance of caution rather than be reactive if we have a major explosion of cases,” said Martin.
Dr. Martin says the district usually uses subs around 1-2 days a week, but because of COVID they now using subs five days a week and the running out of people to call on.
Students will work virtually until next Wednesday and in the meantime the school is being deep cleaned.
