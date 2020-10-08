Helena off-duty police officer injured in motorcycle accident goes home

Helena Police Lt. Brad Flynn said Wednesday, “For those that have prayed and supported our Officer who was critically injured in a motorcycle accident a few weeks ago, he has been released from the hospital! He’s adjusting to finally being at home and is still facing additional surgeries, but his ultimate goal is to be able to return to full duty next year. Please keep Officer David Rollan in your prayers. He wants to come back, but the community wants him back even more.”