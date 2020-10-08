Giant pill bottle to make rounds in Calhoun County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County’s Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention has something new to make their point about the fight against opiate abuse.
Thursday, the anti-drug group showed off a giant pill bottle that they hope will help people with drug abuse problems.
The bottle, which shows a pillow and mattress inside, is covered over with the names of various agencies and phone numbers that can assist people throughout Calhoun County. It also includes the acronym “HOPE,” for “Hold On, Pain Ends.”
Agency executive director Seyram Salese says the bottle will be taken on a tour of Calhoun County, including to pharmacies and community centers.
