Gadsden man arrested on multiple drug charges

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has been arrested and charged with several drug crimes by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit.
Police say 42-year-old Robert Daneil Terry has been charged with three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, one count of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of trafficking cocaine, and one count of possession of a pistol by a violent felon.
On Oct. 6, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at 1514 Rose Street in Gadsden. Police say the search of the residence revealed a large quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, and firearms. This investigation has been active for approximately two months. The search warrant at the residence followed a lengthy investigation involving sales of methamphetamine.
Authorities say approximately ½ pound of methamphetamine, approximately 29 grams of cocaine, and three guns were seized during the investigation.
Terry is being held on a $1,050,000 property bond.
This case is still ongoing and there could be additional state and federal charges related to this case.
The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Gadsden Police Department, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and the North Alabama FBI Criminal Enterprise Task Force participated in the case.
