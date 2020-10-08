Fmr. volleyball assistant accused of making sexual contact with student during a tournament at Hewitt-Trussville H.S.

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville police are investigating a former Jasper City High volunteer volleyball assistant for alleged sexual contact with a student during a tournament.
Trussville Police confirm an investigation was launched on September 30 against Dakoda Mauldin.
Investigators said the incident involved a 13-year-old girl during a September 19 tournament at Hewitt-Trussville High School.
Mauldin is accused of pushing the 13-year-old into a bathroom stall and kissing her and also texting the teen photos of herself.
Mauldin was a contracted volunteer volleyball assistant at Jasper High School.
Jasper City Schools Superintendent Ann Jackson said Mauldin is no longer associated with any Jasper City Schools program.
Dr. Jackson said the school is cooperating with authorities.
Jackson also said, “Their main concern is the safety and wellbeing of the student-athletes and their families.”
According to the Jefferson County Jail inmate listing, Mauldin was booked and released from the Jefferson County Jail on the charge of: School employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19 years.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.