FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hurricane Delta forecast to make landfall in Louisiana Friday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! All eyes remain in the Gulf of Mexico as we continue to watch Hurricane Delta. Delta has strengthened overnight into a Category 2 hurricane with winds up to 100 mph. It is moving off to the west-northwest at 15-20 mph. It still has today to strengthen as it moves over warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Delta to become a major hurricane with winds up to 115 mph by this evening. As it inches closer to the northern Gulf of Mexico, it will begin to encounter some wind shear and cooler sea surface temperatures which will likely end its strengthening and could weaken it a little before it makes landfall. We do think Delta will make landfall sometime Friday afternoon and early evening near Cameron, Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane with winds up to 100 mph.
A hurricane warning has been issued for Sabine Pass to Morgan City, Louisiana. A tropical storm warning has been issued for San Luis Pass, Texas to Sabine Pass. Areas east of Morgan City, Louisiana to the mouth of Pearl River including New Orleans is also under a tropical storm warning. The tropical storm warning extends into Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.
Alabama Gulf Coast Impacts: The good news is that we aren’t expecting major impacts across the Alabama Gulf Coast. We could see some showers later today and tomorrow as Delta approaches Louisiana. Tropical storm force winds will stay well to the west of Mobile and Baldwin counties. I would plan for occasional showers on Friday and Saturday. An isolated tornado threat will be possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. Rip current threat will remain high over the weekend. As southerly winds move in thanks to Delta, we could see some storm surge up to 1-3 feet Friday. Storm surge watches and warnings are issued for parts of the Mississippi coast and westward into Louisiana. I would stay away from the beaches, but the weather conditions will be manageable across the Alabama Gulf Coast.
Thursday’s Forecast in Central Alabama: We are starting the day dry with mild temperatures. Most locations are in the 50s with a few spots in the 60s. Plan for cloud cover to increase this afternoon. We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with temperatures warming up into the mid 80s. I think most of us stay dry today with the best chance for a few showers staying in south Alabama today. Friday’s Forecast: As Delta approaches Louisiana, we could see an axis of moisture setup across Mississippi and Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours. Humidity levels will definitely climb tomorrow which will only allow temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 60s Friday morning. We’ll introduce a 50% chance for scattered showers Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph. Severe weather and flooding is not expected across our area Friday.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is Delta impacting our area on Saturday. We will likely see showers and storms develop to our west and spread eastward Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. As the center of Delta approaches northeast Alabama, there is a chance we could see wind gusts up to 30-40 mph for parts of west Alabama Saturday afternoon. With plenty of spin in the atmosphere, we want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see a few spin-up tornadoes Saturday afternoon. Best chance for an isolated tornado threat could occur along and west of I-65. Just make sure you have several ways to receive weather updates just in case a warning is issued Saturday. Temperatures are expected to start in the lower 70s Saturday morning with highs approaching 80°F.
Lingering Showers Sunday: The remnants of Delta will pull away to our north giving us some lingering showers Sunday for areas along and north of I-20/59. Rain chances are forecast around 40% with highs in the mid to upper 70s. I think most of us will trend drier by Sunday evening and Sunday night with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s.
Potential Rainfall Totals: With the center of Delta moving into Louisiana, the bulk of the heaviest rain will stay to our west in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. The fast forward speed of Delta will also help reduce rainfall totals for parts of the Southeast. I think most of Central Alabama will see around an inch or less. Higher totals are possible in west Alabama where some spots could see as much as 1-2 inches. Flooding should not be a concern for Alabama Friday and Saturday.
Next Week’s Forecast: The first half of next week is shaping up to be mostly dry. A cold front could move into our area by Monday night which should lower our humidity levels and cool us down a little. Highs are forecast to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with overnight lows in the 50s. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest information on Delta. Have a safe Thursday-Good Thursday morning!
