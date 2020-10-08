FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hurricane Delta forecast to make landfall in Louisiana Friday afternoon

Thursday’s Forecast in Central Alabama: We are starting the day dry with mild temperatures. Most locations are in the 50s with a few spots in the 60s. Plan for cloud cover to increase this afternoon. We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with temperatures warming up into the mid 80s. I think most of us stay dry today with the best chance for a few showers staying in south Alabama today. Friday’s Forecast: As Delta approaches Louisiana, we could see an axis of moisture setup across Mississippi and Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours. Humidity levels will definitely climb tomorrow which will only allow temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 60s Friday morning. We’ll introduce a 50% chance for scattered showers Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph. Severe weather and flooding is not expected across our area Friday.