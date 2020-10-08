Dept. of Corrections explains prison decision

“Pursuant to the Request for Expressions of Interest, Request for Qualifications, and Request for Proposals, proposed site selection is the responsibility of the Developer Team. Critical due diligence was conducted to thoroughly evaluate and vet each proposed site option, including the possibility of selling state lands through the State Land Sales and Leasing Act. It was determined that option was not feasible due to a number of obstacles – the competitive bid requirements of the SLSLA and the potential of creating competitive advantages or disadvantages among the competing developer teams causing significant protest and litigation risk; a significant delay in schedule; and increased costs to the project overall.”