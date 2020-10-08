Civic group gives important device to Calhoun County EMA

The EMA Director says he’ll share with smaller first responders agencies. “We’re making that available to many of our volunteer fire departments, smaller municipalities, those that may not have the need for it every day, but also may not have the means by which to purchase it on their own. So now together, we’re stronger, now that we have this equipment,” says Michael Barton, Calhoun County EMA Director. The Central Alabama Lions' Club has purchased several of the devices to be used throughout the central third of the state.