Alabama Department of Labor unveils new unemployment portal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Labor has a new unemployment portal which they say will make applying for unemployment easier and more user friendly.
This new portal actually had a soft rollout a few weeks ago, so some claimants have already used it to submit claims.
But the department said it has ironed the kinks in the system, so it is now fully operational.
Communications Director Tara Hutchison said anyone who was using the old portal will be redirected to the new portal.
One of the major differences in the new system is that it does not require an invitation.
Claimants who certify weekly for unemployment benefits will still be asked the same questions they were with the previous portal.
“We’re continuing to work on it as well. So, as we develop it further, it’s ultimately going to be much more interactive. At some point in the future we’ll be able to allow all of our claimants to upload documentation, so to speak, and get things to us in a faster manner,” Hutchison said.
Hutchison said unemployment numbers are down in the state, including those related to COVID-19.
She says we’ve been well under 10,000 initial claims for the past six weeks now, which is good news when you think about the more than 110,000 claims that were filed in one week back in April.
