UPDATE: Driver identified in fatal crash on University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An early morning wreck on University Drive was fatal for one vehicle’s driver.
Around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Huntsville police officers responded to reports of a vehicle accident at Fiat of Huntsville. Officers told WAFF’s Eric Graves the driver was killed when their car hit a vehicle in front of the Fiat dealership causing the car to flip.
Wednesday afternoon, authorities identified the driver as 25-year-old Erin Gabrielle Shipp of Huntsville.
This was a one-vehicle accident and Shipp was pronounced dead on the scene.
