UPDATE: Driver identified in fatal crash on University Drive
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 7, 2020 at 5:57 AM CDT - Updated October 7 at 5:26 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An early morning wreck on University Drive was fatal for one vehicle’s driver.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Huntsville police officers responded to reports of a vehicle accident at Fiat of Huntsville. Officers told WAFF’s Eric Graves the driver was killed when their car hit a vehicle in front of the Fiat dealership causing the car to flip.

Wednesday afternoon, authorities identified the driver as 25-year-old Erin Gabrielle Shipp of Huntsville.

This was a one-vehicle accident and Shipp was pronounced dead on the scene.

