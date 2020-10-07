TCS football game schedule changes due to severe weather

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Delta IS already impacting weekend plans in Central and West Alabama. Several high school football games in our area are now being moved up a day due to the threat of severe weather and this includes Tuscaloosa.
Three Tuscaloosa City School varsity football high school games have been moved from Friday to Thursday night due to possible severe weather.
Here are the game schedule changes:
The Falcons of Central High will host the Selma Saints, The Northridge Jaguars will play at the Hueytown Golden Gophers and the Paul W. Bryant Stampede will host the Brookwood Panthers.
Kickoffs for all three games are set for 7 p.m. Thursday night. Tickets purchased on Go Fan for these games will be honored for tomorrow night .
