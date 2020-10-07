Samford football returns to the practice field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a 10-month hiatus due to COVID-19, Samford football is back on the practice field.
This is the Bulldogs' first week of practice since spring practice and the fall season was cancelled due to the pandemic. Head Coach Chris Hatcher says they’re treating this time like spring practice. He’s been pleased with how the team has responded, especially on the defensive side of the ball under new Defensive Coordinator Nick Benedetto.
“We want the guys to play extremely fast mentally and physically, we’re making some busts, but it’s not due to lack of effort. Guys have been playing hard, I’ve been impressed and pleased with that side of the ball so far in the few days of practice we’ve had,” said Hatcher.
Samford will practice five days a week and is scheduled to kick off its season in February.
