Railroad Park celebrating 10th anniversary with a FREE virtual event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Railroad Park is celebrating it’s 10 year anniversary with a virtual picnic aimed at commemorating the change the park has brought to downtown Birmingham.
Railroad Park has made an impact on the quality of life in Birmingham.
Camille Spratling, executive director of Railroad Park Foundation says the park has become a staple to the community and is a testament to what we can do- when we do it together.
“It opened in 2010 and it’s like everything just started coming after that,” Spratling said.
Spratling said places like Regions Field opened because the park was built; then came eateries, apartments, and other businesses.
Before there wasn’t much to look at, at 1600 1st Ave S but now Spratling said the multi-use park has become a place that promotes inclusivity and that was the goal all along.
“That was the feeling we needed some proof that Birmingham deserves top-notch things,” She added.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 10th-anniversary celebration is moving online. The park is welcoming folks to pack a picnic and join them virtually for the FREE event.
"It’s going to be funny, it’s going to be touching, it’s going to be beautiful because we have some great shots of the park that people have submitted and it’s going to be special. "
Spratling said you can pack your own lunch or order from participating venues. Orders must be placed by Thursday, Oct. 8.
