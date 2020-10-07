Number of COVID-19 cases rise recently at DCH Regional Medical Center

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The daily average of patients with COVID-19 at DCH Regional Medical Center was less than half of what they had been when numbers peaked over the summer. And a hospital spokesman hopes what they’ve experience in the last week is only temporary.
“Right now, our positive COVID number are in the 60′s. I believe the last number I saw was 61,” according to Andy North, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the DCH Health System.
Several patients who had been positive for coronavirus were discharged Tuesday night from DCH. Before then, more than 70 people were hospitalized here with the illness. North said they can’t pinpoint why the number of cases increased. “Labor Day hasn’t been much of a factor as July 4th,” North continued when explaining they saw more coronavirus cases after people gathered after other holiday/s.
The number of COVID positive patients was in the low 40′s until two weeks ago. Over the summer, DCH cared for more than 100 people with coronavirus. The capacity created to take of that many people with COVID-19 still exists.
“Throughout the whole process we’ve been expanding our capacity and a few ways we’ve done that we’ve purchased filtration systems so that we could basically as needed, make negative isolation rooms, so that we could put patients in isolation, COVID patients for example,” North went on to say.
Currently, DCH is in close contact with long term care facilities in the area with senior citizens to see if they’re seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases. That helps the hospital prepare ahead of time.
