Local business owner says PPP loans are needed now

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congress continues to battle over relief measures to help millions of Americans and small businesses struggling during this pandemic.
But those efforts appear to be stalling.
The President and CEO of Essnova Solutions said the PPP Loan his company received was very impactful and helped keep his employees working during this pandemic.
Sridhara Gutti is thankful for the PPP loan his company received this year.
“The government acted swiftly. It was helpful to keep it going in terms of nobody planned and nobody anticipated the pandemic…you know it’s nobody’s fault,” Gutti said.
Gutti said the loan allowed him to continue paying his 22 employees and keep the lights on.
“You know we don’t have a huge office. We’re at the Innovation Depot. Other expenses…utilities and the lease and the rent,” Gutti aid.
President Donald Trump urged Congress Tuesday night to approve coronavirus relief measures he said he would sign.
But as economic relief talks have played out over the past few months, congress is no closer to agreeing on a broader support package.
But Gutti said other small businesses may need this help.
“We actually did well and we are listed in the ink magazine fastest growing companies despite the pandemic, but there may be other businesses continuing to struggle…it may be helpful for them for sure,” Gutti said.
The nation has 26 million people on unemployment, and more than 4 million small businesses relied on government aid over the summer.
More stimulus relief may not come until after the election.
