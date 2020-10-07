JCSO Narcotics Unit find prescription drugs likely stolen from nursing home while executing search warrant

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit along with Sheriff’s Neighborhood Enforcement Team (SNET) conducted a search warrant in the 2800 block of Avenue F in Ensley.
Police say the search warrant yielded 38 grams of heroin, 81 grams of meth, two ounces of marijuana, and a handgun.
Information received at that location prompted detectives to seek a search warrant in the 5000 block of Winchester Hills Terrace in Birmingham. During the execution of this search warrant, there were large assortments of prescription medication, in both pill and injectable form, one gram of methamphetamine, two ounces of marijuana and $3,000 seized, according to authorities.
Police say 56-year-old Vincent Ferell Davis and 47-year-old Keisha Danielle Cook were arrested. Authorities believe that the assortment of prescription medication found at the Winchester Hills Terrace location came from the local nursing home where Cook was employed as a registered nurse. The nursing home has been notified and is conducting an internal investigation.
Authorities say Davis is charged with trafficking in heroin and meth. No bond has been set for him at this time. Cook was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances, illegal possession of prescription medications, unlawful possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bonds total $3,900. Both are being held at the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham.
