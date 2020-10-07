Greenwood Elementary School shifts to remote learning because of COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Greenwood Elementary School in Jefferson County is returning temporarily to remote learning after several school employees tested positive for COVID-19.
This was the email sent to parents Wednesday:
This message is for parents of students at Greenwood Elementary School,
Greenwood Elementary School will be shifting back to remote learning for all students starting Thursday, October 8th, and continuing through Monday, October 19th. This means there will be no on-campus instruction beginning tomorrow, October 8th through Monday, October 19th. All students should join their classes remotely beginning Thursday morning. This is due to some of our school employees testing positive for COVID-19. Other employees have also been instructed to quarantine due to direct exposure.
The limited number of students who were directly exposed have been contacted by school staff and given quarantine instructions. We will resume in-person instruction, for all students who have chosen that option, on Tuesday, October 20th.
Lunch service will be available for pick-up through the carline at McAdory High School between the hours of 11:00 -12:30 each Monday through Friday. We appreciate your support and if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to us. JEFCOED continues to urge all students, faculty, and staff to follow our COVID-19 guidelines.
