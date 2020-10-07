A great show is what makes the Gadsden City HS marching band go on Fridays

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden City High School marching band is all about taking chances, and nothing says that more than their halftime performance. The band puts on a performance called “The Greatest Showman,” which includes songs from the musical movie. 240 members strong, under the direction of Steve Reagan, they push the envelope, much to the delight of fans in the stands.
“The kids were skeptical at first,” said Reagan. “When you pick music from such a successful movie, you know the chances of not meeting up to the expectations are high. However, the kids have worked hard and have really hit the mark.”
The halftime show is full of songs from the movie, like, “Million Years,” “This is Me,” “Come Alive," and “Never Enough.”
The band has a reputation of superior ratings at contests. And of course it plays host to the annual Mid-South Band Festival. For 56 years, Gadsden has hosted the event, but this year because of the pandemic it did not take place.
The Gadsden City High School marching band will be showcased on Sideline Friday night on WBRC FOX6 News at 10:25 p.m.
