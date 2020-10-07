Friday night football moves to Thursday ahead of Hurricane Delta

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High schools across the area are getting ahead of the potentially bad weather we’re expecting on Friday.
Many schools are moving their Friday night football games to Thursday.
Hurricane Delta is impacting Friday Night Football, forcing teams like Gadsden City and Thompson to move their games from Friday night to Thursday.
“So, we started that line of communication yesterday just in case and make sure they agreed to it,” said Athletic Director for Gadsden City High School, Todd Lamberth.
Gadsden City is hosting Thompson this week, Lamberth said he wanted to give his opponents plenty of time to adjust.
“They were very receptive and understood that at the end of the day we want to make the decision that is best for the student athletes for their safety,” Lamberth said.
“With the change it probably won’t rain a drop,” said Gardendale High School Head Football Coach and Athletic Director, Chad Eads.
Gardendale High School will play against Minor this Thursday.
“We have a grass field here and when you get this late in the year, we’ve had middle school games and several varsity games that…you know… a little bit of rain can do a lot of damage to that field,” Eads said.
But it’s not just the high that will be affected.
“And our change also involves our middle school because their normal game night is Thursday, so we’ve had to bump them back to Wednesday night and then we also have a volleyball game Thursday so we’ve bumped that up a little early so it’s going to be a busy day here,” Eads said.
Both games will still be held on the same fields just a day earlier at 7 p.m.
Fans will still be advised to follow the same safety protocols and procedures they would on Friday night.
