FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hurricane Delta forecast to move into the Gulf this evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning. The big story this week is Hurricane Delta. Delta will be impacting the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula today. Delta remains a powerful hurricane, but it did weaken a little overnight with winds down to 115 mph. It remains a Category 3 hurricane. Satellite is showing a strong storm, but the eye is difficult to find. It will bring powerful winds and storm surge to the Yucatan Peninsula today. It will then emerge into the Gulf of Mexico where it has a chance to strengthen as it moves over warm waters. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center is showing gradual strengthening and it has a potential to become a Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. The storm will also expand in size making it a dangerous threat for storm surge for the Gulf Coast. As it nears the northern Gulf of Mexico, waters will trend cooler and it will likely begin to get sheared. It is possible that Delta could slowly weaken or stop strengthening prior to making a second landfall. Models are showing widespread agreement that Delta will make landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana Friday afternoon and evening as a major hurricane with winds up to 115 mph. Forecasting intensity of hurricanes can be difficult, so it could end up stronger or slightly weaker than what’s forecast.