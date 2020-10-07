FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hurricane Delta forecast to move into the Gulf this evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning. The big story this week is Hurricane Delta. Delta will be impacting the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula today. Delta remains a powerful hurricane, but it did weaken a little overnight with winds down to 115 mph. It remains a Category 3 hurricane. Satellite is showing a strong storm, but the eye is difficult to find. It will bring powerful winds and storm surge to the Yucatan Peninsula today. It will then emerge into the Gulf of Mexico where it has a chance to strengthen as it moves over warm waters. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center is showing gradual strengthening and it has a potential to become a Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. The storm will also expand in size making it a dangerous threat for storm surge for the Gulf Coast. As it nears the northern Gulf of Mexico, waters will trend cooler and it will likely begin to get sheared. It is possible that Delta could slowly weaken or stop strengthening prior to making a second landfall. Models are showing widespread agreement that Delta will make landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana Friday afternoon and evening as a major hurricane with winds up to 115 mph. Forecasting intensity of hurricanes can be difficult, so it could end up stronger or slightly weaker than what’s forecast.
Gulf Coast Impacts: Latest forecast has the center of Delta move into central Louisiana Friday afternoon (1 PM - 7 PM) as a 115 mph Category 3 hurricane. Significant storm surge, heavy rain, flooding, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible for Louisiana and Mississippi. With the strongest winds and storm surge occurring near the center of the storm in Louisiana, the Alabama Gulf Coast might be spared from the damaging wind threat. The main threats for the Alabama Gulf Coast include some storm surge, high rip currents, and outer rain bands capable of producing heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. Conditions are expected to deteriorate Thursday evening and continue into Friday. Flooding won’t be a significant threat as higher rainfall totals should occur west of Baldwin and Mobile counties.
Local Forecast: We are starting this Wednesday morning with mild temperatures with most of us in the 50s and 60s. We should see a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with a few extra clouds moving in for areas south of I-20 this evening. Temperatures are forecast to be well above average with highs in the mid 80s. It’ll be a warm afternoon with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Temperatures tonight are forecast to dip into the upper 50s. Thursday’s forecast is looking mostly dry with clouds increasing throughout the day. We should stay above average with highs returning to the mid 80s. Rain Chances Increase Thursday Night into Friday: We could see some tropical moisture spread northwards from the Gulf Coast as we head into Thursday night and Friday. Best chance to see showers will likely occur south of I-20 Thursday night. We’ll introduce a 50% chance for scattered showers Friday. I am not expecting any severe weather or tornado threats on Friday. We’ll likely stay cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Plan for off and on showers at any point during the day.
Central Alabama Impacts: The next big thing for us is seeing direct impacts from Delta. With the system moving into northeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Saturday morning, our impacts should increase Friday night into Saturday. We could see some heavy rain and a low-end threat for isolated tornadoes if the forecast track remains true. I think Saturday will be the greatest potential to see strong winds and heavy rain especially for areas along and west of I-65. There is a chance we could see some tropical storm force wind gusts (40-50 mph) in west Alabama Saturday afternoon and evening. We will have to watch out for isolated tornadoes Saturday afternoon as outer rain bands move in form the south. With the center of Delta moving into northeast Mississippi Saturday evening, we could see enough unstable air to support a few severe storms. Plan for sustained winds around 15-25 mph with gusts near 40 mph in west Alabama.
Potential Rainfall Totals: Latest outlook from the Weather Prediction Center is that most of Central Alabama could see rainfall totals around 1-2 inches. Higher totals are possible in northwest Alabama where some spots could see rainfall totals between 2-3 inches. The higher rainfall totals will setup in parts of Louisiana and Mississippi where they could see 3-6 inches of rain. Rainfall totals won’t be as high thanks to the fast forward speed of Delta as it moves inland. We could see some isolated flash flooding Saturday, but I don’t expect any significant flooding issues in our area.
Next Week’s Weather: Next week we will begin to dry out a little as Delta moves away. We will hold on to a 40% chance for scattered showers as trailing tropical moisture lingers in the Southeast. Temperatures are forecast to climb back into the 80s for the first half of the week with lows staying in the 60s. There’s a chance we could see a cold front move into our area by the middle of next week. If it moves in, temperatures could trend cooler by next Thursday through Saturday.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for continuous updates on Hurricane Delta.
