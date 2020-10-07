Fire that destroyed former homeless shelter appears to be arson, according to Gadsden fire chief

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden’s fire chief says a fire that destroyed a former youth homeless shelter appears to be arson.
The building at 12th Street and Cansler Avenue in Gadsden had been vacant for nearly two years, after the 13th Place Shelter moved to a new location.
Fire Chief Stephen Carroll said the fire appeared to be set, and two homeless men were known to stay there.
He says investigators have zeroed in on a suspect.
No one was known to be injured in Wednesday morning’s fire, which destroyed the house.
