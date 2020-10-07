COVID-19 guidelines in place for Funk Fest at Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Despite the pandemic, Legion Field will be playing host to Funk Fest on November 7th.
The city is going to treat Funk Fest the same way they’ve been treating UAB and high school football games with COVID-19 guidelines in place.
The outdoor music and entertainment festival always attracts a crowd to Legion Field. Organizers say the stadium will be at 50% capacity, masks are required, and social distancing will be strictly enforced.
Legion Field has 72,000 stadium seats and sits on 100 acres.
City Council President William Parker says because of COVID-19 guidelines, Legion Field is the perfect spot for outdoor events. He wants other event organizers to know Legion Field is open for business and he says Funk Fest is just the start.
“What we want to do is fill the calendar next year starting in March through May coupling that with Magic City Classic being April 17th by having more football opportunities but also more spring concerts and summer concerts as we deal with the new norm with the protocols with COVID-19,” Parker said.
Parker tells us a food truck festival is being planned for the coming weeks as well as a regular drive-in at McClendon Park which surrounds Legion Field.
Funk Fest is expected to bring an economic impact of up to $3 million to the city.
