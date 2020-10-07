Child injured after accidental shooting in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police received a call of an accidental shooting at The Park at Hoover apartments on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the caller stated he had just finished cleaning one of his firearms, when he heard a gunshot and realized his daughter was suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.
Although the investigation is ongoing, authorities say it appears the 7-year-old girl was handling the pistol when it discharged.
She was transported to Children’s Hospital by Hoover Fire medics with a non-life threatening injury.
Police say the child’s father is cooperating with the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.