Bessemer employer pays back wages after employee denied paid family leave

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Eagle Cleaning Services Inc., a janitorial services company based in Bessemer, has paid over $2,000 in back wages after denying paid leave under the Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act (EFMLEA) to an employee who missed work to care for children engaged in distance learning due to school closures.
The children’s school was closed for in-person learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) found that Eagle Cleaning Services violated the requirements of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) by denying the employee paid family leave. FFCRA provides workers two weeks of paid leave. The EFMLEA provides workers an additional 10 weeks of paid leave at two-thirds their regular rate of pay to care for their children whose school or childcare provider is unavailable due to the coronavirus.
After WHD contacted Eagle Cleaning Services, the employer agreed to pay the back wages and comply with the FFCRA’s requirements in the future.
“The U.S. Department of Labor is protecting the American workforce during the coronavirus pandemic by ensuring employers comply with all of the requirements of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Kenneth Stripling, in Birmingham, Alabama. “We encourage all employers to use the wide variety of tools we offer to ensure they fully understand their responsibilities under this new law. As school schedules and programs continue to evolve, compliance with paid leave requirements continues to be a priority. Anyone with questions can call us directly to speak with a trained Wage and Hour professional to have their questions answered.”
Learn more about the laws enforced by WHD, or call 866-4US-WAGE.
