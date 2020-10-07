Bessemer employer pays back wages after employee denied paid family leave

“The U.S. Department of Labor is protecting the American workforce during the coronavirus pandemic by ensuring employers comply with all of the requirements of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Kenneth Stripling, in Birmingham, Alabama. “We encourage all employers to use the wide variety of tools we offer to ensure they fully understand their responsibilities under this new law. As school schedules and programs continue to evolve, compliance with paid leave requirements continues to be a priority. Anyone with questions can call us directly to speak with a trained Wage and Hour professional to have their questions answered.”