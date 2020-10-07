Anniston hosts public flu shot clinic

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The onset of flu season is bringing out opportunities to get your flu shots. One of those occurred today in Anniston. The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Calhoun County EMA teamed up for a drive-through flu shot clinic in the city.
The clinic had to be relocated at the last minute due to some work being done on the original street. The new location was in front of the former Cheaha Brewing Company just off Moore Avenue.
Healthcare workers tell us the separate COVID-19 pandemic makes it more important than ever to get your flu shot.
“It’s important to get your flu shot so that we can minimize exposure, risk, and the outcome,” says Lindsey Laminack of ADPH. “So it’s important for everyone, especially immune-compromised, to come out and get your flu shot.”
We’re told despite the location change, cars full of people getting their shots arrived at a steady pace.
The state department of public health plans more of these clinics in separate counties.
