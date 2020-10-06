YWCA’s new Literacy Center opens in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The YWCA is celebrating an important milestone towards the organization’s mission of empowering women and children, and therefore families.
The new Literacy Center opened Tuesday in downtown Birmingham.
It’s aimed at supporting family engagement and learning beyond the classroom for those enrolled in the YW Child Development Center and afterschool enrichment program.
The YW is taking donations of your favorite books, or your can make a monetary donation.
For additional information, visit their website.
