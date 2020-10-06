Tuscaloosa city councilmember happy with first home game weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the first home Alabama football game in the books, the city of Tuscaloosa is reviewing how the weekend went.
Tuscaloosa city council member Lee Busby said he is happy with the overall reports from police about bar capacity limits. He said the most eventful thing from the weekend was that it was uneventful.
Busby said police gave out less than a dozen citations to bars for overcrowding. He said around six citations.
The city said only one bar was temporarily shut down for the night due to a second strike for over capacity.
Tuscaloosa Police also patrolled neighborhoods for house parties giving out two citations, according to Busby.
He said even with the citations, he is still proud of how safety rules were maintained.
“This was good for even just a normal weekend in Tuscaloosa,” Busby said. “I think we can always improve on the capacity, but really I have to compliment the vast majority of bar owners, they came up with some incredibly creative ways to monitor the number of people coming in."
The university also implemented capacity limits and mask requirements inside the stadium and Busby said he feels fans and students also followed the guidelines there as well.
