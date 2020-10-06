Protective Stadium will be host venue for Opening/Closing ceremony for The World Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Organizing Committee has announced the new Protective Stadium will serve as the host venue for the Opening Ceremony and Closing Ceremony of The World Games 2022.
The official introduction to The World Games 2022 and the City of Birmingham, the Opening Ceremony Presented by Alabama Power will feature live entertainment and special effects.
The program will also include remarks from key dignitaries and the official Parade of Athletes, representing more than 100 countries.
Protective Stadium is scheduled to be completed in 2021.
