Northport runoff elections for mayor, city council seat

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Two positions are up for grabs in Northport’s runoff election. The mayor’s and city council seat District Four will be decided after the polls close.
Former Mayor Bobby Herndon and retired Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputy Dale Phillips spent Tuesday making last minute pitches to voters in the mayor’s race.
Both candidates talked about helping Tuscaloosa Count’s second largest city keep growing. But they have different ideas how to do that. Herndon wants to improve transportation. Phillips wants support small businesses.
“We’ve got a lot of transportation issues as far as accessibility. I mean Highway 69 North, Mitt Lary Road are already congested. I want to work hand in hand with the state highway department to get some of the areas opened back up,” Herndon said.
“We want to make sure our infrastructure can not only support new businesses that we’re trying to recruit, but we have to support the businesses that are here. Sometimes when you’re looking to the future and progress you forget what you already have. We have to make sure here are taken care of,” said Phillips.
Tuesday’s winners will be sworn in and seated on Monday, November 2.
