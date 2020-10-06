Municipal runoff election for Tuesday, October 6

Alabama’s municipal runoff election is Tuesday, October 6. The polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Alabaster

Council Ward No. 5

  • Jamie Cole
  • Michael Mehlhoff

Aliceville

City Council, District No. 3

  • Michael Hinton
  • Chris Lewis

City Council, District No. 5

  • RoShonda Clark
  • Rebecca Gilliam

Anniston

Mayor

  • Jack Draper
  • David Elijah Reddick

City Council, Ward No.1

  • Angela Fears
  • Jay Jenkins

City Council, Ward No.2

  • Dann Douglas Huguley
  • Demtric “D.D.” Roberts

City Council, Ward No.3

  • Ben Little
  • Ciara Smith

Ashville

City Council, Place No.5

  • Edward Roscoe Lane
  • Kiley Phillips

Brookwood

City Council, Place No. 1

  • Jana Genery
  • Austin Herring

Cedar Bluff

City Council, District No.1

  • Eugene T. Mann, III
  • Timm Miller

City Council, District No.3

  • Jack Bond
  • Barbara (Bobby) Hicks

Center Point

Mayor

  • Tom Henderson
  • Bobby Scott

Clanton

City Council, Place No.1

  • Danny Carter
  • Billy Singleton

City Council, District No.2

  • Barry Baker
  • Wade Watley

Columbiana

Mayor

  • David Mitchell
  • Teresa A. Whiting

Fairfield

Mayor

  • Eddie Penny
  • Michael K. Williams

City Council, District No.2

  • Gloria Matthews
  • Susan Jo Rembert Parks

Fayette

City Council, Ward No.1

  • Steve Herring
  • Virettia L. Whitesite

Haleyville

City Council, Place No. 5

  • Brian Berry
  • Richard “Bicyle” Bettinger

Hamilton

City Council, Place No.1

  • Wesley Steele
  • Scott Tyra

City Council, Place No.3

  • Niel Sellman
  • Matt Sims

City Council, Place No.5

  • Sherry Pickard Armstrong
  • Scott Robertson

Homewood

Mayor

  • Chris Lane
  • Patrick McClusky

City Council, Ward 2, Place 2

  • Celeste (Yarbrough) Bayles
  • Andrew Wolverton

City Council, Ward 2, Place 2

  • Nick Sims
  • Brady Wilson

Hoover

City Council Place 2

  • Robin Schultz
  • Sam Swiney

Irondale

City Council, District No. 4

  • Robert Box
  • Gregory C. Townsend

Jacksonville

City Council, Place No.4

  • Adam Allen
  • Sherry Laster

Northport

Mayor

  • Bobby Herndon
  • Dale Phillips

City Council, District No.4

  • Mike Daugherty
  • Jamie Dykes

Oneonta

City Council, Place No.3

  • Donald Bradley
  • Danny Kelly

Pelham

City Council, Place No.1

  • Scott Christian
  • David Coram

City Council, District No.3

  • Beth McMillan
  • Rick Wash

Rainbow City

City Council, Place No.4

  • Tommy Colvin
  • Jameson Jenkins

Reform

Mayor

  • Melody Davis
  • Charles Hagan

Southside

City Council, Place No.3

  • Joseph Hutchins
  • Randall Talent

Springville

City Council, District No.6

  • Chip Martin
  • Marshall Parker

City Council, District No.7

  • Jeff Martin
  • Sherry Reaves

Sylacauga

City Council, District No. 3

  • Timothy “Nate” Brewer
  • DeCorey Hale

Tarrant

City Council District No. 1

  • Veronica Bandy Freeman
  • Cynthia Heard Threatt

Thorsby

Mayor

  • Robert Hight
  • Tiffany Collins Hammock

