Municipal runoff election for Tuesday, October 6

Alabama’s municipal runoff election is Tuesday, October 6. The polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Alabaster
Council Ward No. 5
- Jamie Cole
- Michael Mehlhoff
Aliceville
City Council, District No. 3
- Michael Hinton
- Chris Lewis
City Council, District No. 5
- RoShonda Clark
- Rebecca Gilliam
Anniston
Mayor
- Jack Draper
- David Elijah Reddick
City Council, Ward No.1
- Angela Fears
- Jay Jenkins
City Council, Ward No.2
- Dann Douglas Huguley
- Demtric “D.D.” Roberts
City Council, Ward No.3
- Ben Little
- Ciara Smith
Ashville
City Council, Place No.5
- Edward Roscoe Lane
- Kiley Phillips
Brookwood
City Council, Place No. 1
- Jana Genery
- Austin Herring
Cedar Bluff
City Council, District No.1
- Eugene T. Mann, III
- Timm Miller
City Council, District No.3
- Jack Bond
- Barbara (Bobby) Hicks
Center Point
Mayor
- Tom Henderson
- Bobby Scott
Clanton
City Council, Place No.1
- Danny Carter
- Billy Singleton
City Council, District No.2
- Barry Baker
- Wade Watley
Columbiana
Mayor
- David Mitchell
- Teresa A. Whiting
Fairfield
Mayor
- Eddie Penny
- Michael K. Williams
City Council, District No.2
- Gloria Matthews
- Susan Jo Rembert Parks
Fayette
City Council, Ward No.1
- Steve Herring
- Virettia L. Whitesite
Haleyville
City Council, Place No. 5
- Brian Berry
- Richard “Bicyle” Bettinger
Hamilton
City Council, Place No.1
- Wesley Steele
- Scott Tyra
City Council, Place No.3
- Niel Sellman
- Matt Sims
City Council, Place No.5
- Sherry Pickard Armstrong
- Scott Robertson
Homewood
Mayor
- Chris Lane
- Patrick McClusky
City Council, Ward 2, Place 2
- Celeste (Yarbrough) Bayles
- Andrew Wolverton
City Council, Ward 2, Place 2
- Nick Sims
- Brady Wilson
Hoover
City Council Place 2
- Robin Schultz
- Sam Swiney
Irondale
City Council, District No. 4
- Robert Box
- Gregory C. Townsend
Jacksonville
City Council, Place No.4
- Adam Allen
- Sherry Laster
Northport
Mayor
- Bobby Herndon
- Dale Phillips
City Council, District No.4
- Mike Daugherty
- Jamie Dykes
Oneonta
City Council, Place No.3
- Donald Bradley
- Danny Kelly
Pelham
City Council, Place No.1
- Scott Christian
- David Coram
City Council, District No.3
- Beth McMillan
- Rick Wash
Rainbow City
City Council, Place No.4
- Tommy Colvin
- Jameson Jenkins
Reform
Mayor
- Melody Davis
- Charles Hagan
Southside
City Council, Place No.3
- Joseph Hutchins
- Randall Talent
Springville
City Council, District No.6
- Chip Martin
- Marshall Parker
City Council, District No.7
- Jeff Martin
- Sherry Reaves
Sylacauga
City Council, District No. 3
- Timothy “Nate” Brewer
- DeCorey Hale
Tarrant
City Council District No. 1
- Veronica Bandy Freeman
- Cynthia Heard Threatt
Thorsby
Mayor
- Robert Hight
- Tiffany Collins Hammock
