Mountain Brook heads to Briarwood Christian for our Sideline Game of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of games across the state have moved to Thursday because of the threat of severe weather, including our Sideline Game of the Week.
The Mountain Brook Spartans will head to Briarwood Christian for a tough Class 6A, Region 5 matchup.
The Spartans are 3-0 in region play and are coming off a bye week. Mountain Brook is tied with Homewood for second in the region, while Briarwood is in control at 4-0.
Mountain Brook Head Coach Chris Yeager says this week they’ll have Strother Gibbs back at quarterback, who missed the past three weeks due to a pulled hamstring. “He’s a much needed weapon for our offense,” Yeager said.
So far the Spartans' offense is averaging 17.5 points per game.
“This is a big game for us. Strother is really good with his feet and throwing. I feel like last week we were one dimensional, but this week we will definitely be passing and running to open us up,” said Mountain Brook wide receiver Paulson Wright.
The last time Mountain Brook and Briarwood Christian met was back in 1993. The series is tied 1-1.
