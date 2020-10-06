Man’s bond revoked after several drug charges in 30 days

SHLEBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 33-year-old Pelham man lost his bond and was put back in jail after he was arrested and charged three times in 30 days for drug trafficking.
On August 24, 2020, Pelham Patrol Officers arrested Cody Duane Leslie for the charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana 1st degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Leslie was released upon posting his $116,000 bond from the Shelby County Jail.
On September 19, 2020, Calera Patrol Officers arrested Leslie for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana 1st degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Leslie was once again released from the Shelby County Jail after posting a $21,000 bond.
On September 21, 2020, Thorsby Police Officers arrested Leslie for trafficking in methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Leslie was released from the Thorsby Police Department, after posting a $36,250 bond.
After the arrests, the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force requested the District Attorney review Leslie’s bonds for the previous arrests revoke the bonds.
At the time of his bond revocation arrest, he was additionally charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana 1st degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cody Leslie remains in the Shelby County Jail without bond. Captain Clay Hammac, Commander of the Drug Task Force, stated, “It was clearly a busy 31 days for Mr. Leslie. However, thanks to the assistance from our partnering law enforcement agencies and our District Attorney, Mr. Leslie will no longer be free to bring dangerous drugs into our communities until he is released by the court, which may be a very long wait for him.” Captain Hammac said, “We hope the message remains clear, if a drug dealer comes to Shelby County to sell drugs in our communities, we will pursue him and we will work tirelessly to see that he spends a very long time in prison!”
