Jefferson County Health Officer issues new COVID-19 guidance to schools

Wilson continued, “In the near future our recommendations will include but will not be limited to continued universal use of face coverings throughout the school day as recommended in the July 31 guidance, and taking reasonable steps, where practicable, to maintain six feet of separation between persons of different households. JCDH will work with schools to determine if and when it may be necessary to curtail in-person instruction should there be evidence of significant spread of virus within a school or a critical increase in community disease activity. The cases we have seen in schools appear to have been acquired from non-school related social activities and large gatherings. Schools do not operate in a vacuum, and the communities they are in are critical to the success or failure of their reopening plans.”