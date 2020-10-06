Jefferson County Health Officer issues new COVID-19 guidance to schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson wrote a letter for Superintendents and school leaders Monday updating them on guidance for in-person and remote instruction in schools.
Wilson’s Guidance and Concerns letter said, “the relative risks related to the spread of COVID-19 versus the benefits of in-person instruction for secondary schools have shifted to the point that is now reasonable to consider a more flexible approach going forward.”
In the first guidance letter issued on July 31, 2020, Wilson recommended virtual only instruction or hybrid schedule for the first nine weeks.
Dr. Wilson said mental and social-emotional health, as well as academic achievement with its long term public health implications, have always been part of his thinking in considering the risk vs. benefit of in-person, virtual, or hybrid instruction.
In his letter Wilson said Jefferson County continues to see a significant spread of COVID-19 (more than in the spring when schools were kept closed) and there is still risk of transmission of the virus within schools. Wilson wrote, “However, we are in a better place than we were at the end of July. Furthermore, our local hospitals are no longer at full capacity for COVID-19 beds. Several schools have also had the benefit of weeks of experience in successfully implementing COVID-19 precautions, and working with the health department to rapidly identify cases and contacts so they can be isolated. So far, there has not been clear evidence of spread in our schools during class time.”
Wilson continued, “In the near future our recommendations will include but will not be limited to continued universal use of face coverings throughout the school day as recommended in the July 31 guidance, and taking reasonable steps, where practicable, to maintain six feet of separation between persons of different households. JCDH will work with schools to determine if and when it may be necessary to curtail in-person instruction should there be evidence of significant spread of virus within a school or a critical increase in community disease activity. The cases we have seen in schools appear to have been acquired from non-school related social activities and large gatherings. Schools do not operate in a vacuum, and the communities they are in are critical to the success or failure of their reopening plans.”
Read the full letter here:
