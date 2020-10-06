Gadsden Patriots’ Day festivities postponed until May due to coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 has forced the postponement of another big event in east Alabama. Gadsden’s annual Patriots' Day Festivities are usually held the first week of November, and this year was scheduled for the day after the presidential election.
It includes a luncheon, where the Etowah County Patriots of the Year are named, as well as a parade.
This year’s Patriot’s Day is being postponed until May, and next year’s is scheduled for next November.
“The reason we plan on doing it in May, is because we’ll still have our Memorial Day program, honoring those veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice, at the end of May,” says Rick Vaughan, of the Gadsden-Etowah Patriots' Association. The group that usually oversees both the luncheon and the parade.
The deadline for Patriot of the Year nominations has now been extended until November 15, and those awards will be given out in May.
The luncheon has been a tradition for decades, and the parade was added a few years ago.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.