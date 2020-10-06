FIRST ALERT: Warmer temperatures ahead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting the morning off dry and relatively cool with temperature mostly in the 50s. First Alert AccuTrack is showing us dry with some clouds and even a few showers across the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama. Plan for warmer temperatures this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Plan for sunshine and some upper level clouds to move into our area this evening, but we’ll remain dry. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid 50s Wednesday morning.