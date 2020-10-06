FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Delta strengthens in the Caribbean

Hurricane Delta: Delta has continued to rapidly strengthen in the Caribbean over the past 24 hours. Wind speeds are now up to 100 mph making it a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir Simpson scale. It is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane as it moves to the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph. The water in the Caribbean is very warm and conducive for intensification. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Delta to become a Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. It is possible that wind speeds could be higher. Latest forecast track has shifted a little to the west over the next 48 hours. Delta is now forecast to potentially make landfall on the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. Cancun could be directly impacted by Delta Wednesday. It will then emerge into the Gulf of Mexico and continue to move the northwest. There’s a chance it could regain strength once it moves back into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday. The latest forecast shows Delta regaining Category 4 strength Thursday evening.