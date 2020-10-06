FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Delta strengthens in the Caribbean

Hurricane Delta: Delta has continued to rapidly strengthen in the Caribbean over the past 24 hours. Wind speeds are now up to 100 mph making it a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir Simpson scale. It is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane as it moves to the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph. The water in the Caribbean is very warm and conducive for intensification. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Delta to become a Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. It is possible that wind speeds could be higher. Latest forecast track has shifted a little to the west over the next 48 hours. Delta is now forecast to potentially make landfall on the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. Cancun could be directly impacted by Delta Wednesday. It will then emerge into the Gulf of Mexico and continue to move the northwest. There’s a chance it could regain strength once it moves back into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday. The latest forecast shows Delta regaining Category 4 strength Thursday evening.
A second landfall could occur somewhere in Louisiana Friday evening as a Category 2 hurricane. It will then weaken as it moves inland and towards us Friday into Saturday. The forecast cone still includes parts of the Mississippi and Alabama coast. It also extends into parts of the Florida Panhandle. All areas need to have a plan in place just in case the track shifts more to the east. A track to the east will mean bigger impacts along the Alabama Gulf Coast.
Gulf Coast Impacts: Latest forecast has the center of Delta move into central/southeast Louisiana Friday evening as a 100 mph hurricane. The good news is that the storm will likely weaken or slow down in strengthening as it approaches the Gulf Coast thanks to cooler waters and some wind shear. Storm surge, heavy rain, flooding, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible for Louisiana, Mississippi, and even the Alabama Gulf Coast. The strongest winds will likely be near the center of the storm. If landfall occurs in Louisiana, the Alabama Gulf Coast will be spared from the damaging wind threat. The main threats will likely be storm surge and outer rain bands capable of producing heavy rain, flooding, and isolated tornadoes. Conditions will likely deteriorate Thursday evening and continue on Friday.
Central Alabama Impacts: The next big thing for us is seeing direct impacts from Delta. With a later arrival on landfall Friday evening, our impacts will likely go up Friday night into Saturday. We could see some heavy rain and a low-end threat for isolated tornadoes if the forecast track remains true. If the storm ends up shifting more to the south and east, our tornado threat could be reduced. I think Saturday will be the greatest potential to see strong winds and heavy rain especially for areas along and west of I-65. We might not see some improvement across our area until Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Temperatures will likely stay in the 70s over the weekend.
Potential Rainfall Totals: Latest outlook from the Weather Prediction Center is that most of Central Alabama could see rainfall totals around 2-4 inches. Higher totals are possible in far west Alabama where some spots could see rainfall greater than four inches. If Delta makes landfall in Louisiana and travels northwards into Mississippi, rainfall totals could be averaging 3-6 inches for most of Mississippi. We could see some isolated flash flooding Friday into Saturday. Forecast could change if Delta’s track shifts to the west or east. A track more to our south and east could lower our rainfall totals.
Stay with us for continuous updates throughout the week.
Next Week’s Weather: Once we get through Delta, models are hinting we could see a low chance for rain next Monday and Tuesday with highs back into the 80s. We could see a cold front move through our area next Tuesday or Wednesday. Behind the front, temperatures could trend cooler with humidity levels decreasing.
