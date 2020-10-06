Etowah County school starts hurricane relief effort for school in Foley

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A school in Etowah County has launched a drive to help out another school whose students were affected by Hurricane Sally.
At Gaston Elementary School, students and their parents began gathering canned goods for students at Foley Elementary after the principal at Foley said her students needed food.
This is actually the third load of supplies - the first two have already been shipped to the Foley area.
The school counselor says helping out another elementary school helps teach Gaston’s students empathy.
“When students see a need and they can reach out and help a peer, I think it creates a connection there, and helps them realize the importance of helping one another. So, and that’s what we try to emphasize here as kindness,” school counselor Heath McLeod says.
It’s all a part of the school’s kindness initiative to teach students to be kind to others.
The initiative also inspired the “kindness garden” located just outside the school’s office.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.