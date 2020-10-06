Delta rapidly becomes a dangerous Category 4 hurricane

Central Alabama Impacts: The next big thing for us is seeing direct impacts from Delta. With a later arrival on landfall Friday evening, our impacts will likely go up Friday night into Saturday. We could see some heavy rain and a low-end threat for isolated tornadoes if the forecast track remains true. If the storm ends up shifting more to the south and east, our tornado threat could be reduced. I think Saturday will be the greatest potential to see strong winds and heavy rain especially for areas along and west of I-65. We might not see some improvement across our area until Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Temperatures will likely stay in the 70s over the weekend.