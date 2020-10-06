Alabama Secretary of State appealing new voter changes on a federal level

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal court issued a ruling last week to try and protect voter’s health during the pandemic, but now the ruling is being appealed by the Alabama Secretary of State.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said he doesn’t believe U.S. District Judge Abdul Kallon’s new ruling corresponds with election guidelines and Alabama law, so he is appealing it to the Supreme Court.
“I’ve never seen anything quite like this in all the time I have been following politics,” Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said. "We expect to have record breaking numbers on November the 3rd. We expect to have somewhere between 2.5 and 2.8 million people go to the polls.”
There are now changes for people going to the polls and people voting absentee.
“A voter that is older than 65 years of age does not even need to submit their ID in order to have it successfully processed," Merrill said.
This is just one of the changes under a new ruling from U.S district Judge Abdul Kallon. Judge Kallon also ruled absentee ballots from voters who are more vulnerable to catching COVID-19 do not have to be witnessed and signed by a notary. He is also allowing counties to administer curbside voting, something Merrill doesn’t agree with.
“It is not something we are promoting, it is not something we are encouraging, because it is against the law,” Merrill said.
Merrill said so far, none of the 67 counties in the state have reached out and asked how to do curbside voting.
“What we would encourage all of our probate judges to do is to establish certain guidelines and principles, adhering to existing Alabama law, and making sure they are doing everything they are supposed to do," Merrill said.
Merrill said he is appealing Judge Kallon’s ruling at the federal level.
“We believe the Supreme Court will hold our position again because they believe in interpreting the law, not in legislating from the bench," Merrill said.
Merrill said no matter what the Supreme Court rules on the appeal, he hopes voters still cast their ballots.
“Up to about 75-76% of our registered voters are actually participating in the process,” Merrill said.
Merrill said if someone is more vulnerable to catching COVID-19, they should vote absentee. The last day to vote absentee is October 29.
