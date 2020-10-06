Alabama Gulf Coast braces for second major hurricane in 3 weeks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Gulf Coast is watching Hurricane Delta like a hawk just two weeks after Hurricane Sally wreaked havoc on Alabama shores.
Emergency officials say now is the time to prepare, even if “the cone” is shifting westward.
A lot of the infrastructure on the Gulf Coast is still fragile, with major cleanup still underway in southern counties.
Baldwin County experienced winds that ripped structures apart and spread debris across more than 2,000 square miles.
Now, those weary from cleanup are dreading Delta.
“I think it would be prudent for coastal Alabamians to prepare for the worst, which is a direct strike by a major hurricane,” said Brian Hastings, Alabama EMA Director.
Many people expected Hurricane Sally to be weaker than it was, but Hastings says not to underestimate mother nature.
There have been a lot of temporary repairs made and many homes and buildings are still compromised.
“Your assumptions about whether to stay or go have changed, and if they haven’t, they need to change,” said Hastings.
Many hurricane kits have been depleted and not restocked because people are still reeling from Sally, so local officials are urging people to do that ASAP.
“The first 72 are on you, people don’t understand what that means, they have to know if you have medication and you’re running low, go today,” said Zachary Hood, Baldwin County EMA Director.
Thousands were without power for days after Sally hit, and they were unprepared for those challenges.
“If you’re dependent on insulin, have a way to keep it cool not for 24 hours, but 72 hours,” Hood emphasized.
And if you had plans to visit the Gulf Coast this weekend, cancel them.
“We like having you here, but not during this storm,” said Hood.
Tune into the weather from the First Alert Weather team here on WBRC FOX 6 and keep an eye on the National Weather Service for the latest Hurricane Delta updates.
