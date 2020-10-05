Women urged to continue important cancer screenings during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and doctors are urging you to take this month to schedule those routine cancer screenings you may have put off during the pandemic.
We spoke with an OB/GYN at Brookwood Women’s Health, Dr. Heather Deisher.
Dr. Deisher said at the beginning of the pandemic, she was seeing less than half of her patients for their annual appointments and screenings.
Now, she said she’s slowly seeing people rescheduling appointments, but there is still a lot of fear.
Dr. Deisher reminds you the earlier you can detect breast cancer, the better chance you have at surviving.
“Over the past several years, our breast cancer mortality rates have decreased because we are doing such a good job with screening,” Dr. Deisher said. “But with this being a weird year, and people putting it off, I wouldn’t be surprised if at least this year in particular there might be a small jump in the amount of breast cancer diagnosis in a later stage.”
She said women with history of breast cancer, or those who have a strong family history, should definitely not put off their screenings.
For other women at an average risk, Dr. Deisher said they should start getting their mammograms at age 40.
