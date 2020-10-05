WBRC Sideline: Week 7 schedule

WBRC Sideline (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | October 5, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 4:11 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football in Alabama is full swing this week with every team playing regular-season games -- except those impacted by COVID-19. Here’s where we’ll be this Friday.

Game of the Week: Mountain Brook at Briarwood

Oak Mountain at Tuscaloosa Co.

Brookwood at Paul Bryant

Thompson at Gadsden City

Ohatchee at Glencoe

Minor at Gardendale

Clay Chalkville at Mortimer Jordan

Hillcrest at McAdory

Northridge at Hueytown

Ramsay at John Carroll

Shades Valley at Homewood

Hoover at Spain Park

Hewitt at Vestavia

St. Clair Co. at Leeds

Corner at Moody

Pleasant Grove at Parker

Wenonah at Fairfield

