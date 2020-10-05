WBRC Sideline: Week 7 schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football in Alabama is full swing this week with every team playing regular-season games -- except those impacted by COVID-19. Here’s where we’ll be this Friday.
Game of the Week: Mountain Brook at Briarwood
Oak Mountain at Tuscaloosa Co.
Brookwood at Paul Bryant
Thompson at Gadsden City
Ohatchee at Glencoe
Minor at Gardendale
Clay Chalkville at Mortimer Jordan
Hillcrest at McAdory
Northridge at Hueytown
Ramsay at John Carroll
Shades Valley at Homewood
Hoover at Spain Park
Hewitt at Vestavia
St. Clair Co. at Leeds
Corner at Moody
Pleasant Grove at Parker
Wenonah at Fairfield
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.